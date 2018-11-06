Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64,705 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

LNTH opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $579.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Lantheus had a return on equity of 83.95% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

