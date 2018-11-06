Level Up Coin (LUC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Level Up Coin (CURRENCY:LUC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Level Up Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, IDEX, YoBit and CoinBene. Level Up Coin has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $4,208.00 worth of Level Up Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Level Up Coin has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015496 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00150374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00256225 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.12 or 0.10347294 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011908 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Level Up Coin Profile

Level Up Coin was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Level Up Coin’s total supply is 1,298,120,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 996,923,370 tokens. Level Up Coin’s official message board is medium.com/play2live. Level Up Coin’s official Twitter account is @play_2_live and its Facebook page is accessible here. Level Up Coin’s official website is play2live.io. The Reddit community for Level Up Coin is /r/Play2Live and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Level Up Coin Token Trading

Level Up Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LBank, CoinBene, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level Up Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level Up Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level Up Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

