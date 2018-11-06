Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Earns Hold Rating from Gabelli

Gabelli restated their hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) in a research note published on Friday.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.88. 2,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,683. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.23% and a negative return on equity of 1,247.65%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,066,000 after purchasing an additional 195,461 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 862,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 94.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 106,392 shares during the period.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

