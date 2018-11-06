Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $99.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lexington Realty Trust updated its FY18 guidance to $0.93-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 12,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.84. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

