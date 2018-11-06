LGI Homes (LGIH) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.34. LGI Homes also updated its FY18 guidance to $6.50-7.25 EPS.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,619. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.25. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 15.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $380.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.96 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 28.50%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LGI Homes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised LGI Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price target on LGI Homes and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

