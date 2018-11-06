LGI Homes (LGIH) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.50-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.45. LGI Homes also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $6.50-7.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $45.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.25. LGI Homes has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $81.88.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.96 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

