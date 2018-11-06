Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Liberty Braves Group Series C worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -50.14 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BATRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK) Stake Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/liberty-braves-group-series-c-batrk-stake-lessened-by-california-public-employees-retirement-system.html.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.