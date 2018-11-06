Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (LBRDK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) will post its Q3 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband Corp Series C to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $83.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $99.68.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understanding the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices; enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

