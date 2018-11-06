Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Liberty Media Formula One Series A to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.00 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 20.90%. On average, analysts expect Liberty Media Formula One Series A to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.35. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWONA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,011,010.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

