Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.20). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $148.65 million during the quarter.

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $218.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.95.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Wholesale, International, and Retail Direct. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantry ware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as novelty kitchen tools, tableware accessories, party goods, personal accessories, and other products; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

