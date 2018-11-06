Lilis Energy Inc. (LLEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lilis Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Lilis Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lilis Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lilis Energy.

Get Lilis Energy alerts:

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million.

Separately, Ifs Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lilis Energy in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

Shares of Lilis Energy stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,194. Lilis Energy has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilis Energy (LLEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lilis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.