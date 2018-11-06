LIN Media LLC Class A (LIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LIN Media LLC Class A (NYSE:LIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on LIN Media LLC Class A in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised LIN Media LLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on LIN Media LLC Class A in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on LIN Media LLC Class A in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LIN Media LLC Class A in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.53. 2,460,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,645,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. LIN Media LLC Class A has a 52-week low of $155.44 and a 52-week high of $166.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About LIN Media LLC Class A

