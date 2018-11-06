Linker Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $3.05 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $0.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Linker Coin

Linker Coin (LNC) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 tokens. Linker Coin’s official message board is medium.com/linkercoin. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linker Coin is www.linkercoin.com/en.

Linker Coin Token Trading

Linker Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

