Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Stake Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 496.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forward Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Littelfuse by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $34,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,083.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.41, for a total transaction of $272,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,325.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,417 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, CL King set a $248.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $186.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.43 and a 52 week high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.62 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

