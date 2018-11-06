Littelfuse (LFUS) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. CL King set a $248.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.50.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse stock opened at $186.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.46. Littelfuse has a 12-month low of $163.43 and a 12-month high of $238.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $439.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Littelfuse news, Director T J. Chung sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.41, for a total transaction of $272,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,325.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 13,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total transaction of $3,055,723.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 475,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,723,677.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock worth $3,651,417 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 496.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.