LivePerson (LPSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect LivePerson to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

In other LivePerson news, insider Eran Vanounou sold 6,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,625 shares in the company, valued at $470,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $32,470.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,131 shares of company stock valued at $536,397 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LivePerson to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LivePerson from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on LivePerson from $19.25 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides mobile and online business messaging solutions that power digital communication between brands and consumers. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment facilitates real-time online interactions, such as chat, voice, and content delivery across multiple channels and screens for corporations of various sizes.

