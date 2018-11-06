Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Holdings in Incyte Co. (INCY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Incyte were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 47.4% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 100,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Incyte by 80.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,804,000 after acquiring an additional 691,111 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Incyte by 76.4% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 19,237.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,202,100. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. JMP Securities cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Incyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $58.33 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Incyte had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $449.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

