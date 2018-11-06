Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) Earns Buy Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) in a research note released on Friday.

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $40.00 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.