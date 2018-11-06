Loblaw Companies Ltd (L) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.78.

L has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of TSE:L traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.54. 205,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,437. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$50.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.31.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Michael James Motz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.26, for a total value of C$346,300.00. Also, Director Robert Sawyer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$69.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,580.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,288 shares of company stock worth $3,263,792.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, credit card, insurance brokerage, gift card, and telecommunication services in Canada. It operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services, and Choice Properties.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.