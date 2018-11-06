Loki (LOKI) Price Reaches $0.51

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Loki has a total market cap of $15.87 million and $74,852.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00007865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,476.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.60 or 0.03388672 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.72 or 0.09730591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00866493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.67 or 0.01746471 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00153019 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.03 or 0.02015694 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00494293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00030248 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 34,641,405 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,881 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

