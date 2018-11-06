Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 511,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.28% of Total System Services worth $50,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Total System Services by 558.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Total System Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Total System Services by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Total System Services by 261.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 319,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,967,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Total System Services in the second quarter valued at $2,656,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSS opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.93 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSS. Zacks Investment Research raised Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Total System Services from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Nomura increased their price objective on Total System Services from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Total System Services from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Total System Services from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

