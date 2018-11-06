LTC Properties (LTC) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) has trended positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. LTC Properties earned a news impact score of 2.78 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted LTC Properties’ analysis:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE:LTC traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 21,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,685. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 8.26 and a quick ratio of 8.26. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $49.59.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 77.94% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, analysts expect that LTC Properties will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties (NYSE: LTC) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that primarily invests in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. At June 30, 2018, LTC had 199 investments located in 28 states comprising 102 assisted living communities, 96 skilled nursing centers and one behavioral health care hospital.

