LTX-Credence Co. (XCRA) Shares Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in LTX-Credence Co. (NASDAQ:XCRA) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,616 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in LTX-Credence were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in LTX-Credence by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,858,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in LTX-Credence by 2,054.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 356,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 340,224 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in LTX-Credence in the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in LTX-Credence by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 65,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LTX-Credence in the 2nd quarter valued at $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XCRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LTX-Credence in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded LTX-Credence from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded LTX-Credence from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTX-Credence from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. LTX-Credence has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

XCRA stock opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. LTX-Credence Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

About LTX-Credence

Xcerra Corporation provides test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Test Solutions and Electronic Manufacturing Solutions. The company offers Diamond series platform that offers high-density packaging for the testing of microcontrollers, and consumer and digital-based ASSP and ASIC devices; X-Series platform that offers configurations for the testing of analog-based ASSP and ASIC, power, automotive, mixed signal, and RF applications; and ASL platform for testing linear, low-end mixed signal, precision analog, and power management devices.

