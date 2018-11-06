Lydall (LDL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lydall had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Lydall’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE LDL traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. 470,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,403. Lydall has a 1-year low of $29.10 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Lydall from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $53.00 price objective on Lydall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

