LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 344.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,810 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 504.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $85.60 and a one year high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 474,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.51 per share, with a total value of $43,461,576.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.70.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

