LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after buying an additional 12,210 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.70.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc bought 474,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.51 per share, for a total transaction of $43,461,576.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $85.60 and a 1 year high of $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

