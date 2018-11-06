Macarthur Minerals (MMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 54000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

