MacroGenics (MGNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect MacroGenics to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.17. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. On average, analysts expect MacroGenics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a market cap of $717.61 million, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGNX. ValuEngine raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The company's advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

