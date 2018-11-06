MAM Software Group (MAMS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

MAM Software Group (NASDAQ:MAMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 million. MAM Software Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.08%. On average, analysts expect MAM Software Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAMS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $98.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.08. MAM Software Group has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $9.26.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAMS. ValuEngine lowered shares of MAM Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAM Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.25 price target (up previously from $8.50) on shares of MAM Software Group in a research note on Thursday, September 13th.

In related news, Director William Austin Iv Lewis sold 122,000 shares of MAM Software Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 606,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAM Software Group Company Profile

MAM Software Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software, information, and e-commerce and related services to businesses engaged in the automotive aftermarket in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It provides business management systems, including its proprietary software applications, implementation and training, and third-party hardware and peripherals; information products, such as an accessible catalog database related to parts, tires, labor estimates, scheduled maintenance, repair information, technical service bulletins, pricing, and product features and benefits; e-commerce and online services and products that connect manufacturers, warehouse distributors, retailers, and automotive service providers through the Internet; and customer support and consulting services comprising phone and online support, and implementation and training services.

