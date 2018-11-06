Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) PT Set at $37.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) received a $37.00 price target from analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.97. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $42.30.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.89 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 157.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUSK. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at $2,226,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 3,702.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Pressure Pumping Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability.

