Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$36.06 million for the quarter.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

TSE MND traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.09. 46,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,279. Mandalay Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mandalay Resources (MND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/mandalay-resources-mnd-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

About Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares located in Central Victoria, Australia; and Cerro Bayo silver and gold mine covering 29,495 hectares of exploitation concessions and 45 hectares of exploration concessions located in the Cerro Bayo district, southern Chile.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.