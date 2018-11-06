Mantech International Corp (MANT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $498.37 Million

Brokerages expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to report $498.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mantech International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.39 million and the lowest is $490.00 million. Mantech International posted sales of $462.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mantech International.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.86 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

MANT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mantech International to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mantech International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.52. 253,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,255. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $68.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In related news, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 10,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 5,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $329,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,835 shares of company stock worth $5,359,430. 34.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Mantech International in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

