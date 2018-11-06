Mantech International (MANT) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MANT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mantech International from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut Mantech International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Mantech International in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mantech International in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of Mantech International stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.88. 7,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,442. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Mantech International had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $100,226.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $100,216.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,835 shares of company stock valued at $5,359,430. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mantech International in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mantech International in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mantech International in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

