Manulife Financial (MFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Several analysts have commented on MFC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

