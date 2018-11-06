Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV)

Marathon Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,005,273 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 474,459 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $43,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 647,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,850,000 after buying an additional 136,046 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,957 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,868 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 236.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 312,213 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 219,389 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, August 6th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Monday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $238,097.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 11,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,523.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,734 shares of company stock worth $939,945 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOV opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of -86.98 and a beta of 1.03. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.17.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/marathon-asset-management-llp-reduces-holdings-in-national-oilwell-varco-inc-nov.html.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.