Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 7,710 Shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $24,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 44.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in PACCAR by 7.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in PACCAR by 46.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in PACCAR by 12.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $58.46 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

