Marie A. Chandoha Sells 12,400 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Stock

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $585,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. 2,633,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,042,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “$54.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 332,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 50,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 37,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

