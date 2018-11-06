MARINE HARVEST/S (MHGVY) & Aquabounty Technologies (AQB) Head to Head Review

MARINE HARVEST/S (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) and Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of MARINE HARVEST/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Aquabounty Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Aquabounty Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MARINE HARVEST/S and Aquabounty Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MARINE HARVEST/S 14.72% 21.99% 12.07% Aquabounty Technologies N/A -46.58% -38.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MARINE HARVEST/S and Aquabounty Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MARINE HARVEST/S $4.12 billion 1.34 $522.65 million N/A N/A Aquabounty Technologies $53.28 million 0.67 -$9.25 million ($1.06) -2.63

MARINE HARVEST/S has higher revenue and earnings than Aquabounty Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

MARINE HARVEST/S has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquabounty Technologies has a beta of -0.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MARINE HARVEST/S pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Aquabounty Technologies does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MARINE HARVEST/S and Aquabounty Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MARINE HARVEST/S 1 0 0 0 1.00 Aquabounty Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aquabounty Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.37%. Given Aquabounty Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aquabounty Technologies is more favorable than MARINE HARVEST/S.

Summary

MARINE HARVEST/S beats Aquabounty Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MARINE HARVEST/S

Marine Harvest ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos. It also provides value added products, such as breaded, pre-fried, dusted, marinated, grilled, battered, topped, filled with sauce, delicatessen, fresh fish ready meal, and smoked fish products. The company offers its products under the Pieters, The Irish Organic Salmon Company, Rebel Fish, Sterling, Olav's, Supreme Salmon, Ducktrap River, Kritsen, Donegal Silver, Harbour Salmon, Appeti'Marine, Mowi, Laschinger, and Admiral's brands. Marine Harvest ASA was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.

