Markel Co. (MKL) Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel Sells 149 Shares

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 149 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,090.00, for a total value of $162,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $7.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,105.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,691. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.51 and a beta of 1.01. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,020.00 and a one year high of $1,228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $28.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $21.45. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 29.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 671,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Markel by 10.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 583.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Markel by 41.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Markel by 24.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,265.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/markel-co-mkl-vice-chairman-anthony-f-markel-sells-149-shares.html.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.