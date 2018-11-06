Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRLN. ValuEngine downgraded Marlin Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marlin Business Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

Shares of Marlin Business Services stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. Marlin Business Services has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $329.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $23.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Marlin Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 438.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marlin Business Services by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Business Services in the second quarter valued at $587,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.