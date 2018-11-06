Marriott International Inc (MAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $133.00 price target on Marriott International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,177.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,177.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,929,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,927.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 29,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $120.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.38. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

