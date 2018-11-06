MARUBENI Corp/ADR (MARUY) & Ryerson (RYI) Head-To-Head Survey

MARUBENI Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:MARUY) and Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get MARUBENI Corp/ADR alerts:

MARUBENI Corp/ADR has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryerson has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of MARUBENI Corp/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Ryerson shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Ryerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MARUBENI Corp/ADR and Ryerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MARUBENI Corp/ADR 3.14% 12.93% 3.53% Ryerson 2.60% 101.73% 1.59%

Dividends

MARUBENI Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ryerson does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MARUBENI Corp/ADR and Ryerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MARUBENI Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryerson 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ryerson has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 10.26%. Given Ryerson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryerson is more favorable than MARUBENI Corp/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MARUBENI Corp/ADR and Ryerson’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MARUBENI Corp/ADR $68.09 billion 0.21 $1.90 billion N/A N/A Ryerson $3.36 billion 0.11 $17.10 million $0.37 26.35

MARUBENI Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Ryerson.

Summary

Ryerson beats MARUBENI Corp/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MARUBENI Corp/ADR

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural resources, marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle products, office supplies, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides ICT, logistics, healthcare, insurance, finance, and real estate services; agri-input, subcontracting, agriculture and other technical, crop protection product formulation, and fertilizer raw material products and services; petrochemicals and plastics, salt and chlor-alkali products, life science products; electronic components, inorganic mineral resources and chemicals, and fertilizer materials; and wood chips and biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, and building and construction materials. In addition, the company produces LNG; explores for, develops, produces, distributes, and sells oil and gas; produces and trades in uranium; sells equipment for nuclear power plants; trades in steel products and leases steel construction materials; develops iron ore, coal, and copper mines; smelts and refines aluminum; and trades in iron ore, coal, ferroalloy, and ferrous raw materials, as well as on-ferrous metals, ingots, and related products. Further, it undertakes power projects and water business; offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for plants; invests in oil and gas, and transportation infrastructure projects; and provides EPC, operation, and maintenance services for railway systems. Additionally, the company owns, purchases, operates, leases, sells, and charters aerospace and ship products; trades in and leases automotive products; and sells, services, and finances construction and industrial machinery. The company has strategic partnership with Fulcrum BioEnergy, Inc. Marubeni Corporation was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing. It also provides various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as bending, beveling, blanking, blasting, burning, cutting-to-length, drilling, embossing, flattening, forming, grinding, laser cutting, machining, notching, painting, perforating, punching, rolling, sawing, scribing, shearing, slitting, stamping, tapping, threading, welding, or other techniques to process materials. The company serves various industries, including commercial ground transportation manufacturing, metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment manufacturing, consumer durable equipment, HVAC manufacturing, construction equipment manufacturing, food processing and agricultural equipment manufacturing, and oil and gas. Ryerson Holding Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for MARUBENI Corp/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARUBENI Corp/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.