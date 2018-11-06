Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (DE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 49,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.16). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $231.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

