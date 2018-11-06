Matson (MATX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $41.96 and last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 13772 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Matson had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $589.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Matson to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Matson from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.24 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,810. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Matson by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Matson by 167.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Matson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Matson by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Matson by 20.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 17,422 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Matson Company Profile (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

