MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of MaxLinear in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MXL. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MaxLinear from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MaxLinear from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “$17.41” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

MXL opened at $19.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. MaxLinear has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $28.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter worth $16,378,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,651,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,873,000 after purchasing an additional 888,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 15.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,205,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 570,185 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 23.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,594,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,446,000 after purchasing an additional 485,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 9.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,834,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,563 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu purchased 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $500,537.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,854.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

