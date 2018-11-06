Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Position Increased by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2,485.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.93.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $180.39 on Tuesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $146.84 and a 52-week high of $181.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The fast-food giant reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 116.43%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Easterbrook sold 201,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.63, for a total transaction of $35,323,232.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,592,697.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.68, for a total transaction of $849,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,041 shares of company stock valued at $38,839,407. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

