Medifast Inc (MED) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.83% of Medifast worth $21,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MED shares. ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Medifast to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

NYSE MED opened at $217.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54. Medifast Inc has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $260.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.84%.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

