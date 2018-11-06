Medifast (NYSE:MED) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.45-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $492.5-497.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $471.87 million.Medifast also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $1.15-1.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MED. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Medifast to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $214.88. 267,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,319. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54. Medifast has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $260.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Medifast’s payout ratio is 83.84%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Medifast (MED) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/medifast-med-releases-fy-2018-earnings-guidance.html.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.