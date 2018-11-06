Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,416 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox were worth $5,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox by 121.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 1,522.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twenty-First Century Fox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

