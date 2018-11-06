Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in AES Corp (AES)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,222 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 5.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,229,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,904,000 after acquiring an additional 120,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AES by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,206,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,595,000 after buying an additional 53,659 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in AES by 22.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 607,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 112,893 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AES by 205.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 725,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in AES during the second quarter worth $1,842,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

